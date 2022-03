A motorbike driver ended up in a Nong Plalai canal after crashing on a bridge and vaulting over the railing.

The unidentified driver of the Yamaha Aerox suffered injuries to both legs. He was fished out of the canal under Suksomboon Soi 7/1 March 3 by paramedics.

A friend said they were both riding motorbikes when the injured man lost control and slammed into the side of the bridge.