Thai Navy opens major training exercise in Sattahip

The Royal Thai Navy’s commander in chief opened the year’s first major training exercise in Sattahip.

Adm. Somprasong Ninsamai assigned his deputy, Adm. Teerakul Kanchana, to run the exercise from the HTMS Angthong at Sattahip Naval Base March 3.



The exercise focused on training for normal times with few conflicts, stressing maritime law enforcement and protection.

The field training exercises focused on test of military planning processes, testing use of naval forces, and capability testing for naval operations in various fields to be compliance with the ideal of “training based on actual fighting”, with the major exercises including naval base protection and ship control, news operations, logistics, cyber war operations, and maritime law enforcement.







Somprasong observed the demonstration of military operations with special naval forces’ remote operations in maritime control before beach landings, shooting a MK46 practice torpedo, special operations, amphibious operations and movements by the Air and Coastal Defense Command in attacking surface ships.



Moreover, he visited the exhibition of Static Display, which was developed, researched, and furthered by the Naval Research & Development Office.

On March 17, field and maritime training practical exercises for combat and support units will be held with more torpedo firing and live ammunition drills.

































