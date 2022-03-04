More Thai evacuees arrive from Ukraine

Another group of Thai nationals evacuated from Ukraine arrived in Thailand yesterday. The Royal Thai Embassy said there were still 8 Thai citizens who could not leave Ukraine, but all were safe and sound.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Warsaw, Poland, said the third group of 40 Thai nationals departed Poland and landed at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport yesterday at noon onboard Emirates Airlines’ EK 384 flight.



According to the embassy, another group of 43 people has traveled safely from an evacuation center in Lviv, Ukraine to Warsaw, Poland. These evacuees are scheduled to leave for Thailand today (Friday).

Meanwhile, the Thai embassy in Warsaw reported there were 8 Thai citizens who could not leave Severodonetsk and Mykolayiv because the situation was unsafe. Assistance will be provided at the earliest opportunity.







In addition, the Thai Embassy in Bucharest, Romania has provided assistance to 16 citizens who had fled from Ukraine. This group is scheduled to travel back to Thailand on 4 March.

So far, 203 out 256 Thais have already departed Ukraine. (NNT)

































