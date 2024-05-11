Blaze sparks panic in Pattaya housing estate as flames threaten homes

PATTAYA, Thailand – A blaze broke out at a home in Classic Villa Village, located in east Pattaya, sparking panic among residents as numerous houses faced the threat of being consumed by flames. Phaibun Thongma, 53, a member of the community, called the fire department after he heard explosions and smelled the pungent odor of smoke.







Firefighters from Nongprue Municipality, supported by a fleet of four fire trucks, confronted the inferno halting its advance. Thick plumes of smoke enveloped the area as flames consumed several single-story houses, forcing residents to flee in panic. After 20 minutes, firefighters managed to subdue the flames, though the aftermath revealed charred remnants of household belongings.









Fortunately, the damage to personal property was limited, sparing residents from more extensive losses. Ismail Ceyhun Balaban, a 29-year-old Turkish national and resident of the burned house, was not present during the incident. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.





































