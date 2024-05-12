Thunderstorms and strong wind in Pattaya and Koh Larn this week

The Thai Meteorological Department reports that the upper part of Thailand continues to experience extremely hot weather, with occasional thunderstorms and strong gusts of wind in some areas. In the southern region, there are thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in some areas.

For the next 24 hours, the northeastern monsoon and southerly winds will cover the upper part of Thailand, maintaining the hot weather conditions. This weather pattern will bring thunderstorms and strong gusts of wind in some areas. People in these areas are advised to beware of the dangers of thunderstorms and strong winds, avoiding open spaces, large trees, weak structures, and unstable billboards. Farmers should take precautions to protect their agricultural produce and livestock, and extra caution is advised for travelers passing through areas with thunderstorms.







As for the southeastern winds covering the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea, they will bring thunderstorms and heavy rainfall to some parts of the south. Boat operators should avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

The air quality index in Thailand is generally moderate due to scattered dust particles and smoke caused by rainfall in several areas.







Northern Region: Hot weather with thunderstorms covering 40% of the area, mostly in provinces such as Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lampang, Lamphun, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, and Phetchabun. Temperatures ranging from 23-26°C at night and 36-42°C during the day. Southerly winds at 5-15 km/hr.

Northeastern Region: Hot weather with thunderstorms covering 40% of the area, mostly in provinces like Loei, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Buriram. Temperatures ranging from 24-27°C at night and 36-38°C during the day. Southerly winds at 10-20 km/hr.

Central Region: Hot weather with thunderstorms covering 40% of the area, mostly in provinces like Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, and Saraburi. Temperatures ranging from 26-28°C at night and 36-39°C during the day. Southerly winds at 10-20 km/hr.

Eastern Region: Thunderstorms covering 60% of the area, mostly in provinces like Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, and Rayong. Temperatures ranging from 25-27°C at night and 34-37°C during the day. Southerly winds at 15-30 km/hr, with waves in the sea reaching approximately 1 meter high, and over 2 meters high in areas with intense thunderstorms.









Southern Region (East Coast): Thunderstorms covering 70% of the area, with heavy rainfall in some places, particularly in provinces like Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Songkhla. Temperatures ranging from 25-27°C at night and 33-36°C during the day. Southerly winds at 15-30 km/hr, with waves in the sea reaching approximately 1 meter high, and over 2 meters high in areas with intense thunderstorms.

Southern Region (West Coast): Thunderstorms covering 60% of the area, with heavy rainfall in some places, particularly in provinces like Ranong, Phang Nga, and Krabi. Temperatures ranging from 25-26°C at night and 34-36°C during the day. Southerly winds at 15-30 km/hr, with waves in the sea reaching approximately 1 meter high, and 1-2 meters high in areas with intense thunderstorms.









Bangkok and Metropolitan Area: Thunderstorms covering 40% of the area. Temperatures ranging from 26-27°C at night and 36-38°C during the day. Southerly winds at 10-30 km/hr.

These forecasts aim to provide essential information for people to prepare and respond to changing weather conditions across the country.





































