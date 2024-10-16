Miss Grand International 2024 contestants enjoy premium seafood feast in Jomtien

By Pattaya Mail
A premium seafood feast with stunning views of Jomtien Beach, providing a relaxing evening for the beauty queens as they prepare for the upcoming competitions.

PATTAYA, Thailand – At Sense of the Sea restaurant in Jomtien, Governor Thawatchai Srithong welcomed the Miss Grand International 2024 delegation, led by CEO Nawath Itsaragrisil and 71 contestants from around the world. The welcoming dinner was organized as part of their activities during their stay in Pattaya from October 11 to 16.




The event featured a lavish seafood banquet, showcasing a variety of premium dishes for the contestants to enjoy while relaxing by the scenic Jomtien Beach. This gathering provided a delightful and memorable experience for the beauty queens, helping them unwind as they prepared for the upcoming competitions.

The final competition is set to take place on October 25, at the MGI Hall Bravo BKK, Rama 9.

Additionally, the Miss Grand International 2024 pageant will feature the national costume round on October 20, followed by the preliminary round and the Grand Voice Award on October 22, 2024. The final competition is set to take place on October 25, at the MGI Hall Bravo BKK, Rama 9.
















