Pattaya residents feel frustrated and familiar to flooding situation; heavy rains expected through the week

PATTAYA, Thailand – Heavy rain in Pattaya and across Banglamung District lasted for over an hour, leading to flooding in multiple areas on October 14. Many of these locations are familiar trouble spots that regularly flood during heavy rainfall, causing local residents to feel frustrated and accustomed to the situation.









Floodwaters reached heights of 30 to 80 centimeters in areas such as Soi Khao Talo, Soi Khao Noi, and along the railway road from Soi Khao Talo to Wat Tham Samakkee. Streets near the Southern Highway Police Station and Nong Mai Khaen were also severely affected, making it difficult for residents with small vehicles to navigate. Attempting to drive through the flooded areas poses a risk of accidents and further damage to vehicles.





Special operations officers worked amidst the rain to assist citizens, setting up barriers in high-risk areas and advising the public to take alternate routes until conditions improved. Officials cautioned that more rainfall is expected this week and urged residents living in flooded areas to move belongings to higher ground. Motorists are advised to avoid flooded streets and use alternative routes.





































