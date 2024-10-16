Man caught on video breaking barrier padlock at Yin Yom Beach in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A video surfaced of a man, aged 30-40, using a hammer to smash a padlock securing a barrier at Yin Yom Beach, off Thappraya road in Jomtien area on October 15. The incident was captured by a local resident, showing the man in action late at night. Pattaya city officers arrived at the scene and found minimal damage. The barrier is usually locked from 9 PM to 6 AM to prevent vehicle access, likely targeting groups of fishermen frequenting the area.













Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet has been informed and ordered an investigation. CCTV footage will be reviewed, and legal action will be taken against the individual for damaging government property. The mayor also reminded the public that vandalizing public property is a criminal offense under Section 358 of the Criminal Code, punishable by up to 3 years imprisonment, a fine of up to 6,000 baht, or both.





































