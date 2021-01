Central Pattaya residents alleged that migrant workers at a construction camp have been dumping sewage on an adjacent road.







Chumsai Community leaders are investigating the complaints about the source of stinky wastewater flooding the unnamed road behind the Chumsai community in Central Pattaya Jan. 28.

Neighborhood President Jirawat Chuanjai wouldn’t blame the worker camp without evidence, but said he will update neighbors later.