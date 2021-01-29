Pattaya tattoo artists have only red ink

For local tattoo artists, the picture is nothing but bleak in Pattaya.

One artist, who goes by the moniker “Tum Forget”, has had a shop near PP Massage on Soi Jirapol for a decade. Located close to a major tourist draw, his customer base was largely comprised of foreigners.







As such, most of his business has disappeared with the tourists. About 40 percent of his current business are Thai customers, with expats making up the rest of a much smaller pie.

With nothing but red ink, Tum started selling pizza and other food at a table outside his shop to earn extra income.

It’s a formula Pattaya hotels have adopted as well. With no one dining inside or staying in rooms, hotels are taking their menus around town, selling signature dishes at low prices.































