Thai health officials closely monitor international arrivals on monkeypox alert

Thai health officials are closely monitoring international arrivals from countries where monkeypox has been detected.

Dr. Chakrarat Pittayawonganon, director of the Department of Disease Control’s epidemiology division, stated that the officials will be keeping a close watch on travelers arriving from countries where monkeypox has been detected. This includes those from several African nations, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Spain, Canada, and Germany.







Dr. Chakrarat affirmed that the Ministry of Public Health has put in place measures to collaborate with Bangkok hospitals and clinics assigned to treat monkeypox patients. He added that personnel at each facility have also been instructed to strictly follow universal prevention measures, as monkeypox is spread through close contact.





Officials are currently monitoring the health of 12 people who had been in close contact with an airline passenger diagnosed with monkeypox while transiting Thailand for two hours en route to Australia.

According to Dr. Chakrarat, the 12 individuals were passengers and flight attendants traveling on the same international flight. They have been asymptomatic for the past week and will be monitored until the disease’s incubation period is over.



Fever, sore throat, headache, body ache, backache, swollen lymph nodes, rash, blisters, and scabs are all symptoms of monkeypox. Typically, patients recover between two and four weeks after contracting the viral infection. (NNT)

































