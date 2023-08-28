Violent clash erupts between speedboat operators at Bali Hai Pier

Pattaya, Thailand – A confrontation between Pattaya-Koh Larn Island speedboat operators turned violent on Aug 26. The dispute unfolded at Bali Hai Pier Pattaya South, showing the groups engaging in physical altercations for nearly 5 minutes. The incident disrupted the calm atmosphere as onlookers, including tourists bound for Koh Larn Island watched in shock.

The clash persisted despite the presence of Pattaya City special operations officers attempting to intervene. Efforts to quell the fight were in vain, leading to a call for additional police assistance to restore order.







The officers maintained vigilance to ensure the safety of tourists, concerned that the feud might reignite. Investigations revealed this was not the first clash between the groups; an earlier altercation had occurred earlier that day. The injured party had filed a formal complaint and was traveling to provide evidence for their case when they encountered the opposing group again in the evening.

As the situation escalated, law enforcement officers requested backup from the police to prevent further violence and chaos. Statements from the injured individuals revealed little about their respective tour companies, but the history of conflict between the groups is under scrutiny.

















