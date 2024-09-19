Mayor orders urgent investigation into bribery allegations against Pattaya officials

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet has launched an urgent investigation into allegations that city officials from the Department of Public Works have been soliciting bribes in exchange for approving building permits and construction projects, including illegal encroachments on public land.







The investigation was prompted by concerns raised by Council Member Anupong Phutthanavarat during a city council meeting on September 18. Phutthanavarat highlighted multiple complaints from businesses and residents accusing officials of demanding bribes, which have led to delays for those who refused to comply. This practice has significantly tarnished Pattaya’s civil service reputation and undermined public trust.

Mayor Poramet has underscored the severity of these allegations, stating, “The integrity of our public institutions is at stake.” He noted that complaints had been filed with both the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and the Damrongtham Center, detailing the complainants and the accused officials. He also mentioned that there were anonymous complaints lacking specific details but stressed the necessity of a thorough investigation.

The initial phase of the investigation will involve questioning the accused officials. If this does not resolve the issue, a formal committee will be formed for a more detailed inquiry. Should any misconduct be confirmed, the implicated officials will face severe disciplinary actions and potential criminal charges.

Reaffirming his commitment to transparency, Mayor Poramet said, “We will ensure fairness and accountability.” He also promised to implement new measures to improve transparency in the building permit process, potentially including real-time monitoring technology for public applications.





































