Early morning fire destroys house in Sattahip; no injuries reported

SATTTAHIP, Thailand – A fire broke out at 4:30 a.m. on September 18 in Ban Tao Than, Sattahip, consuming a two-story wooden house in a densely populated area. The rapid spread of the blaze prompted nearby residents to flee in panic as the flames quickly engulfed the structure.







Firefighters from the Sattahip Municipal Office and Khet Udomsak sub-district Municipality deployed six fire trucks to battle the inferno. “The combined efforts of both teams were crucial in bringing the fire under control after nearly an hour of intense work,” a local fire chief stated.

Although the house and all its belongings were completely destroyed, “fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported,” according to emergency services. Homeowner Nopparut Narongthamchot, 30, was taking a shower when he heard a loud noise from the roof. “When I checked, I found the fire and immediately evacuated, alerting authorities,” Narongthamchot said.

The preliminary investigation points to an electrical short circuit as the likely cause of the fire. “This incident underscores the critical need for vigilance regarding electrical safety, especially in densely populated areas,” a fire investigator noted.





































