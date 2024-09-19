Torrential downpour traps drivers in Pattaya, cars swept away by floodwaters

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the early hours of September 18, heavy rainfall in Banglamung District led to significant flooding, causing major disruptions for over an hour. Some areas saw floodwaters rise above 90 centimetres, and the temperature dropped as the downpour continued.







Several main roads were submerged, leaving small vehicles stranded. Flood-prone zones were hit particularly hard, including the railway road between Khao Talo and Wat Tham Samakkhi, South Pattaya’s Sukhumvit Road towards Central Pattaya, Chalerm Phrakiat Road near Paniad Chang Intersection, and Pattaya Beach Road.

One driver, 21-year-old Supachai S, shared his harrowing experience. Supachai and his girlfriend, unfamiliar with the area, attempted to navigate the railway road, unaware of the high flood levels. “As I cautiously drove, the car was swept into a ditch filled with water,” he recounted. They were forced to escape through the windows and wade through waist-deep water to reach safety. Thankfully, neither was injured, but their car was left behind, slowly sinking beneath the rising waters.

Pattaya Special Affairs officers were deployed to assist and warn drivers against entering flooded areas. They advised residents to avoid using small vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, to prevent accidents and damage. Despite these warnings, several drivers attempted to cross the high waters, resulting in multiple vehicles becoming stranded as waterlogged engines left them immobile.

By morning, the rain had eased slightly but continued without signs of stopping, consistent with the Meteorological Department’s forecast of heavy rain across the eastern region from September 17-23.

As of 8:00 AM, flooding had receded in several areas, including highways, the road alongside the railway behind Wat Tham Samakkhi, and Pattaya Third Road. Water levels had dropped, restoring the roads to a passable condition. Emergency services remain on alert as weather challenges persist.





































