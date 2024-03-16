Mayor offers public housing to evicted encroachers in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya authorities have been actively dismantling unauthorized constructions encroaching on public areas, including residential buildings and rental properties along Soi 6 in Phothisan Road. Since March 5, notices were posted, mandating property owners to remove the structures within 15 days, with legal enforcement set for May 1 if deadlines were not met.







On March 15, Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet oversaw operations and strategized assistance for affected residents. The mayor acknowledged the prolonged challenge of reclaiming public areas, noting the extended occupation by residents, with interventions initiated in the late 1990s. However, the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated delays in relocations despite resumed operations adhering to legal procedures.

Efforts to alleviate residents’ plight included discussions with the Department of Public Works and the National Housing Authority, facilitating discounted housing loans and allocated units for those without housing. Discounts were offered for bookings until March 30, aiming to support affected families.







Mayor Poramet extended the deadline until June 30 for residents without housing, emphasizing no further extensions. Residents who failed to vacate by the deadline would face legal consequences.

