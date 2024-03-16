Pattaya mayor calls for full authority over traffic management

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet confronted Pattaya’s mounting traffic congestion crisis head-on, blaming a multitude of development projects initiated by various agencies, highlighting the lack of alignment with Pattaya’s specific needs as the primary culprit behind the city’s traffic woes.







He said, “Projects aimed at upgrading drainage and wastewater systems, installing underground power lines, and enhancing the regional electricity system have led to extensive road excavations throughout Pattaya. Consequently, traffic gridlock has become an ever-present concern, exacerbated during peak hours and holidays when tourist influxes inundate the area.







“However, despite these initiatives being multi-agency undertakings, the public perception overwhelmingly pins the blame on the Pattaya administration for the mismanagement of these projects and the resultant traffic chaos.”

In a bold move to address the escalating congestion crisis, Mayor Poramet unveiled plans on March 15, to petition the Ministry of Interior for complete authority over all traffic-related matters in Pattaya. This proposed authority would encompass inspection, law enforcement, prosecution, and fines, with the overarching goal of implementing high-quality management practices to effectively alleviate traffic problems plaguing the city.

Expressing confidence in Pattaya’s capability to undertake such responsibilities, Mayor Poramet emphasized that the proposals will undergo thorough consideration, discussion, and eventual pursuit for implementation. With the city’s future at stake, the mayor’s initiative signifies a crucial moment in Pattaya’s quest to regain control over its traffic woes and restore order to its bustling streets.



































