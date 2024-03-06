Pattaya takes action against encroachers to reclaim public space

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai spearheaded a determined campaign to address the longstanding issue of structures encroaching on public property in Pattaya. On March 5, accompanied by a team of officials, he descended upon Soi 6, Phothisarn Road, in north Pattaya, ready to take decisive action.







The focus of the inspection was residential structures that obstructed public areas, a problem that has plagued the city since 2018. Negotiations and eviction notices from the city administration had failed to yield results, as residents employed various tactics to resist relocation orders, causing significant delays.







Deputy Mayor Manot and his team targeted unoccupied structures for immediate removal. Land surveys were meticulously carried out to accurately delineate public boundaries. A stern notice was issued, demanding the demolition of over 10 additional residential structures within a 15-day timeframe. Failure to comply within this stipulated period would trigger the city’s machinery for demolition, with legal measures to follow if necessary.







The city has designated May 1, as ‘D-Day’ for the comprehensive removal of all encroachments. This initiative aims to reclaim public space and pave the way for road construction projects, including essential drainage systems, ultimately enhancing the well-being of the local community.































