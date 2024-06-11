Mayor initiates traffic solutions for North Pattaya intersection congestion

By Pattaya Mail
0
230
Mayor Poramet Ngampichet takes action to alleviate traffic congestion at the North Pattaya intersection caused by months-long road resurfacing.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya city Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, conducted a site visit on June 10 to monitor the progress of the road improvement project and explore solutions to alleviate the traffic jams at North Pattaya-Sukhumvit Road intersection. This resurfacing work has been on-going for months causing extreme inconvenience for locals and commuters passing through town.



The congestion was found to be caused by lane closures and delays at the traffic signals. Mayor Poramet urged the police department to revise the traffic management plan at the North Pattaya intersection by immediately opening the leftmost lane to allow continuous vehicle flow. This measure significantly improved traffic fluidity and eased commuter inconvenience in the area.
















RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR