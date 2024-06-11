Couple sustain burns as fire destroys home in East Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A fire erupted at a residence on Soi Pornpraphanimit 16 (Siam Country Club Road) in East Pattaya at 4 a.m. on June 10, engulfing the single-story house where an elderly couple resided.

Samrit Phinyoying, 57, sustained burns to both hands, while Phornprapha Phinphothong, 58, suffered burns to her right leg. Rescue personnel provided initial first aid before transporting them to a nearby hospital.







Samrit, the homeowner, explained that he used to operate a fortune-telling business from the house but had since switched to selling second-hand goods. He and his wife and he were asleep when he woke up feeling hot because the fan had stopped. Upon investigating, he saw light under the door and initially thought he had left a light on. However, when he opened the door, he was shocked to see flames engulfing the house.

He quickly woke his wife, and they managed to escape through the flames, narrowly avoiding serious injury. They called for help from neighbours and attempted to use a fire extinguisher, but it was ineffective, prompting a call to the fire department. Firefighters worked diligently to control the blaze and prevent it from spreading to adjacent homes, taking over 30 minutes to bring it under control. They continued to douse the area with water to prevent re-ignition.





































