Manual gearshift driver survives pickup plunge into east Pattaya canal

Pattaya, Thailand – A pickup truck veered off the road and plunged into a canal, with the driver trapped inside. The accident happened in Soi Suksomboon in east Pattaya on September 16. Emergency personnel armed with cutting tools, swiftly responded to the scene of the accident, where they found a gray Mitsubishi pickup truck had driven down 4 meters from the road’s edge into the canal. Fortunately, the water level in the canal was not deep, allowing the vehicle to remain partially visible, with the water reaching only about halfway up the wheels.







The driver of the pickup truck, identified as Thawatchai Yamket, aged 41, miraculously emerged from the incident unharmed. Thawatchai provided an account of the mishap, explaining that he was operating a manual transmission pickup truck. In an unfortunate misstep, he inadvertently shifted gears incorrectly, causing the vehicle to unexpectedly lurch forward. Despite his frantic efforts to regain control, he was unable to prevent the truck from veering off the road and into the canal. Fortunately, aside from experiencing shock and a racing heart, he sustained no significant injuries.















