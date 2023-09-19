Haphazard Pattaya road construction claims yet another life

Pattaya, Thailand – A fatal traffic accident occurred at the construction zone near the Wat Boonkanjanaram intersection on Sukhumvit Road during the early hours of September 18. This tragic accident involved a collision between a minivan and a motorbike, resulting in the loss of a life. The impact was so severe that the front of the minivan was crushed. The accident took place at a in the middle of the road.







Sadly, this accident claimed the life of Sam-ang Kamthawi, a 57-year-old woman. The minivan driver, Apinan Srisomphot, 45, said that he had been driving normally until he approached the intersection, which was currently under construction. As he approached the barriers at construction zone, he attempted to change lanes, but unfortunately was unable to apply the brakes in time to avoid the motorbike, resulting in the collision, killing the lady driver.







The victim’s body was transferred to Banglamung Hospital, where it awaits her family to retrieve it for religious rites and further proceedings. This tragic incident serves as a grim reminder of the hazards posed by ongoing road construction projects in Pattaya and its surrounding.













