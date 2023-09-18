The Riviera Malibu Residences triumphs with Phase 2 launch success

Pattaya, Thailand – The Riviera Group embarked on a new venture with the launch of Phase 2 of The Riviera Malibu Residences, in the heart of Pratumnak Soi 5, and the results were nothing short of spectacular. Over the course of three eventful days, the Riviera Malibu Phase 2 launch garnered significant attention, both from eager property enthusiasts and seasoned investors alike. The buzz around this project had been building for months, and the weekend’s success was a testament to the anticipation that had been brewing.







One of the standout aspects of this weekend was the diversity of buyers that flocked to the Riviera Ocean Drive Sales Office, which had temporarily transformed into a showcase for the Riviera Malibu project. Most notably, a substantial portion of the buyers were Thai nationals, indicating the project’s appeal to the local market. The range of properties on offer, from cosy one-bedroom units to spacious three-bedroom residences, allowed buyers to find their perfect match within this stunning development.







At the end of a most exhilarating 3-day launch event, Winston Gale, Managing Director of The Riviera Group said, “The Phase 2 launch of Riviera Malibu Residences in Pratumnak was a resounding success, drawing a diverse range of buyers and setting the stage for future developments in this coastal community. We continue to make our mark in the real estate market, and the upcoming Malibu Showroom is expected to be a must-see attraction as the year draws to a close.”







As The Riviera Group looks forward to the coming months, there’s another exciting transformation on the horizon. The Riviera Ocean Drive Sales Office is set to evolve once more, this time into a dedicated Malibu Residences Showroom by early December. This showroom promises to be a unique addition to the coastal landscape and is sure to attract attention as high season approaches.

Having observed and covered numerous Riviera Showrooms in the past, the anticipation is high for the new Malibu Showroom, and the Pattaya Mail team eagerly awaits the opportunity to explore and report on this exciting development towards the end of the year.





























