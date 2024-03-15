Man rescued after attempting sea journey on plastic-bottle raft

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 53-year-old man was discovered adrift on a makeshift raft approximately 1.8 nautical miles off the South Pattaya Bali Hai Pier on March 13. Identified as Somkiat, he was found in a state of exhaustion, unable to navigate back to shore.







Somkiat’s raft, crafted from discarded plastic bottles, was stocked with provisions such as clothes and beverages, indicative of his desperate attempt to traverse the sea. His intended destination was Koh Larn Island, but adverse weather conditions on March 12 led to the raft’s drift and eventual entrapment near Koh Joon Island.

Despite Somkiat’s efforts to paddle towards safety, he found himself at the mercy of relentless currents until spotted by vigilant speedboat operators, who promptly alerted the authorities.







Local residents acquainted with Somkiat described him as transient, often observed near the Bali Hai Pier collecting materials for his raft. He told reporters that his motivations for embarking on such a perilous journey were rooted in a longing for the freedom of the open sea, following two decades of monastic life. Engaged in the collection and sale of plastic bottles for sustenance, he embarked on his impromptu voyage, driven by a sudden yearning to embrace the vastness of the ocean.



































