Family attacked twice by same pit bull in Chiang Mai

A pit bull viciously attacked a neighbor of its owner, leaving her arm nearly severed.

CCTV footage from a house in Chiang Mai’s Sansai district showed a male pit bull around 10 years old, leaping to maul the arm of a 30-year-old woman until she was pulled away by her boyfriend and the owner of the pit bull. It took over 2 minutes to separate them, leaving a pool of blood.

Following the incident, the owner locked the dog in a cage, and someone else offered to take care of him on the same night.







Lamduan Bunrit, 67, the pit bull’s owner said that her son had brought the dog home several years ago. After his passing last month, she had to care for the dog alone. She looked for someone else to take the dog and someone agreed to do so on the evening of the incident. However, the attack occurred before the handover.

The victim and her boyfriend were neighbors of Lamduan. They had visited for a chat before the incident. At the time, the pit bull was chained to a post about 2 meters away while they conversed. Suddenly, the dog lunged and bit the woman.

Her boyfriend recounted his own experience of being bitten by the same dog three months ago, requiring 18 stitches. His wound had not fully healed.







It is understood that the pit bull might have been stressed from being chained and confined regularly. However, the owner has not responded to requests to cover the medical expenses. Therefore, the victim sought alternative assistance from the village headman.

The new owner of the pit bull declined to give an interview, only confirming readiness to care for the dog safely.

Incidents of pit bulls biting people even its owners have been occurring repeatedly in Thailand. The law prohibits imports of pit bulls but breeding and raising domestically are allowed. (TNA)






































