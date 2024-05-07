Pattaya, Bangkok experiencing thunderstorms, strong wind this week

The Thai Meteorological Department has revealed that Thailand is experiencing thunderstorms, strong gusts of wind, and sporadic hailstorms. They have warned the public to beware of the dangers of the summer storms. In the Bangkok Metropolitan Region and its vicinity, hot weather is expected during midday, with a chance of thunderstorms.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours indicates that the prevailing winds will be from the southeast and south, covering the eastern and northeastern regions, as well as the eastern parts of the northern and central regions. The hot weather across Thailand is conducive to the occurrence of summer storms, characterized by thunderstorms, strong gusts of wind, sporadic hailstorms, and the possibility of lightning in some areas. People are advised to avoid open spaces, large trees, weak structures, and unstable billboards. Farmers should take precautions to protect agricultural crops and livestock from potential damage.







Additionally, the southwest and southeast monsoon winds are affecting the Andaman Sea, southern region, and the Gulf of Thailand, resulting in heavy rainfall in some parts of the southern region. Mariners are advised to avoid sailing in areas prone to thunderstorms.

Furthermore, from May 8th to 10th, the prevailing winds from the southeast and south will continue to affect Thailand, leading to ongoing thunderstorms, occasional strong gusts of wind, and heavy rainfall in some areas. In the Bangkok Metropolitan Region and its vicinity, hot weather is expected during midday, with a 30% chance of thunderstorms. The minimum temperature will range from 27-30 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature will be between 35-38 degrees Celsius.











































