City inaction to solve traffic chaos threatens tourism

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is currently grappling with a severe wave of traffic congestion, particularly around North Pattaya and Sukhumvit Roads. The primary cause of this congestion is ongoing construction in the area, which is disrupting the flow of vehicles and causing considerable inconvenience for commuters.







The impact of this congestion extends well beyond North Pattaya-Sukhumvit Road, reaching as far as the Pattaya Toll Plaza. Here, vehicles are caught in lengthy queues on both sides of the road, severely hampering the mobility of locals and disrupting the travel plans of tourists. This has led to extended travel times and mounting frustration among those navigating the area.

The traffic chaos is not isolated to these specific routes; rather, all major roads in Pattaya are congested with vehicles, worsening an already dire situation. In an attempt to avoid main thoroughfares, tourist shuttle buses have resorted to navigating through narrow alleyways, aggravating traffic issues and significantly disrupting the lives of local residents.







Despite persistent complaints about traffic congestion, there has been a noticeable lack of concerted efforts from relevant authorities to address the problem effectively. This inaction leaves both residents and tourists struggling to navigate the city, especially dreading the upcoming Pattaya Water Festival, which typically attracts large crowds.







If left unaddressed, these ongoing traffic issues threaten to adversely impact Pattaya’s tourism sector, potentially deterring visitors from coming to Pattaya as is happening to Hua Hin Beach Resort because of the years-long construction of Rama II Road, which is the main road leading to the south of Thailand. The city’s authorities are urged to take immediate action to prevent this exodus from happening.































