Man expresses regret after firework accident injuring tourist at Loy Krathong Festival in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – An accident occurred during the Loy Krathong festival in Na Jomtien, when a firework struck a 28-year-old man, identified as Mr. Kak, in the left thigh. The man experienced intense pain and a burning sensation, causing him to collapse on the ground, crying out for help. Emergency responders rushed to the scene to assist promptly.

The victim’s girlfriend, 29-year-old Ms. Kik, explained that they had been celebrating Loy Krathong and were on their way back after releasing their krathongs. Halfway across the bridge, Mr. Kak suddenly fell, claiming he had been struck by a firework.



The man responsible for setting off the firework, known as Mr. A (a pseudonym), admitted to launching it but was unaware that fireworks were prohibited at the event. He expressed regret over the incident and assured he would fully compensate the injured man.

Witnesses, including 68-year-old Mr. Add, explained that Mr. A had launched a round firework that spun and then flew off uncontrollably, striking the victim and causing him to fall immediately.







According to a local police officer, the case has been forwarded to the investigating officer. Since this was not a direct crime, the victim will need to file a report, but the firework user has accepted responsibility and promised to compensate the victim for his injuries.

The Sawang Rojoen Rescue Foundation transferred Mr. Kak to Wat Yan Hospital for further treatment.







































