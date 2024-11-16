Australian businesswoman robbed of nearly 4 million baht in luxury Pattaya condo

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the early hours of November 16, an Australian businesswoman was left in shock after thieves broke into her luxury condo in Pattaya, stealing valuables worth nearly 4 million baht. The incident occurred at a condominium on Soi 5, Pratumnak Hill, South Pattaya, Chonburi. The Pattaya Police Station received a report about the break-in and immediately dispatched investigators, tourism police, and forensic experts to the scene.

Upon arrival, authorities found the victim, Ms. Annie (a 40-year-old real estate entrepreneur from Australia), visibly shaken in her ransacked condo unit. The thief had broken in through the back door and made off with several items, including a Rolex watch, a Katia watch, two Katia bracelets, two gold necklaces, a gold ring, a pair of gold earrings, and other jewelry, totaling over 3.5 million baht.



Forensic officers collected fingerprints and other evidence from the crime scene. During questioning, Ms. Annie explained that she and her family had gone to a villa in Bang Sare, Sattahip, for the Loy Krathong holiday on November 14. She had locked her condo and left around 2:20 p.m. that day. When she returned to her unit the next morning, she was horrified to find the room in disarray, with valuables missing. She immediately contacted the police.

The investigation revealed CCTV footage of the suspect, a Thai male, who appeared to be under 18 years old. He was seen wearing a rainbow-colored t-shirt, shorts, flip-flops, and carrying a black backpack. The suspect entered the condo around 2:10 a.m. via the side entrance and proceeded to search the lower-floor units for valuables. Upon reaching Ms. Annie’s unit, he found the door unlocked, ransacked the room, and fled around 4:00 a.m., carrying the stolen goods wrapped in a blue cloth.

Police are continuing their investigation and have identified the suspect. Efforts are underway to apprehend the thief and bring him to justice.














































