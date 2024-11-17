Barry Kenyon shares Visa Insights, Amy Falken Shares Success Tips at Pattaya City Expats Club

PATTAYA, Thailand – On Wednesday, November 13, 2024, the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) had two speakers on diverse topics. Barry Kenyon spoke about various Thai immigration matters followed by Amy Falken’s motivational talk on embracing success with the fq3C system.

Barry provided valuable insights into the complexities of Thai visas, the government’s focus on tourism, and the latest trends in visa applications. The talk was informative and provided the attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the current state of Thai immigration matters.









Barry began by describing the complexity of Thai visas, referring to them as “alphabet soup,” and explained the various visa types and their requirements. He highlighted the Thai government’s keen interest in encouraging long-term tourism to boost the national treasury, now offering 60-day visa exemptions to tourists from many countries.

One of the significant trends Barry discussed was the shift to online visa applications. He mentioned that embassies are increasingly preferring digital submissions over in-person visits. Additionally, Barry talked about the upcoming electronic travel authorization, which will require tourists to apply online before arriving in Thailand.





Barry also touched on the involvement of multiple government agencies in visa authorization, including the Ministry of Tourism and the Board of Investment. He provided detailed information on various retirement visas, such as OA, O, OX, and LTR visas, each with specific requirements and benefits.

A fairly new visa, the Destination Thailand Visa (DTV), aimed at digital nomads and remote workers, was also discussed. Barry noted that the DTV is not a substitute for retirement visas. Lastly, Barry briefly mentioned the personal income tax implications for individuals spending over 180 days in Thailand, which may or may not subject them to Thai personal income tax.

Amy delivered an inspiring presentation focusing on the theme of success and how it is inherently part of everyone’s DNA. She began by engaging the audience with a warm welcome and a thought-provoking question about their understanding of success. She defined success as the intentional achievement of a stated goal and emphasized that everyone is wired for success from birth. To illustrate this point, Amy asked the audience about their life milestones, such as being born and learning to walk, highlighting that these achievements are natural indicators of success.



The highlight of Amy’s presentation was the introduction of the fq3C system, created by Shane Lofman. This system stands for frequency, quality, consistency, continuity, and clarity, and it is designed to help individuals track and achieve their goals. Amy explained that the fq3C system involves five key variables that work together to ensure success. She also mentioned that the system is being used by psychologists and clinicians in the U.S. and can be applied to various fields, including teaching and coaching.









Amy further elaborated on how the fq3C system tracks success by assessing the probability of outcomes and mapping the path to success, similar to how DNA functions. She acknowledged that the system might not apply to unpredictable or catastrophic events but emphasized the importance of adaptability and using one’s strengths to overcome challenges.

After the presentations, MC Ren Lexander brought everyone up to date on upcoming events. This was followed by the Open Forum portion of the meeting where the audience can ask questions or make comments about Expat living in Thailand, especially Pattaya.










































