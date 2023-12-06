Malfunctioning traffic signals pose hazard for motorists

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tipwimon Homkhajon, Deputy Mayor of Banglamung Sub-district, addressed a critical issue regarding a malfunction in the traffic signal system at the Rong Po and Prachum Kongka Temple intersection on Sukhumvit Road 10 kms north of Pattaya. The malfunction, mainly affecting signals at Banglamung Soi 6 leading to Soi 21, has raised significant safety concerns among the local community.







Deputy Mayor Tipwimon reported on December 5, that the usual signal sequence disruption has led to confusion among drivers, resulting in inadvertent red-light running and potential dangers at the intersection. Over the past two weeks, near-miss accidents and abrupt lane changes have occurred, catching drivers off guard.

Expressing deep concern for community safety, Deputy Mayor Tipwimon urged residents to remain vigilant and emphasized adherence to traffic signals. Local authorities promptly reported the issue to Banglamung traffic police and are coordinating with the Department of Highways to rectify the malfunction.







Residents are advised to exercise caution, avoid relying solely on intersection familiarity, and closely observe traffic signals. Municipal authorities are committed to swift resolution, aiming to restore normalcy to the intersection and enhance road safety for the community.



























