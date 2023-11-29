A renovated Jameson’s reopens in Irish style

By Pattaya Mail
0
647
Meet Keng and Ly, two lovely ladies who will make your visit to Jameson’s Pub a memorable one. They are friendly, cheerful, and always ready to serve you with a smile.

Fans of Jameson’s Irish pub on Soi Sukrudee (Soi AR) will be happy to know that it has now reopened after three years of closure in the covid pandemic wilderness. There has been substantial refurbishment which can be described as a rebirth, although the pub retains its charm with interior decoration, wall pictures and nick-knacks prominently displayed. The joint managers are Benni Fineman and his partner Natalie who said, “We have tried to create a typical Irish pub of today with TV sports channels and some elements of gastro, but with a concentration on excellent food.”



The menu is smaller than in the old days but mixes traditional Irish dishes, such as Irish stew, with international options such as Swedish meatballs, pigs in blankets, choice steaks and crispy cod with chips. If you are in the mood, the desserts are delicious including a famed cheesecake. Jameson’s opened to the public in 2005 and was for many years a popular meeting place for business networking, Jesters and sports enthusiasts from football and cricket to car racing and golf.
Jameson’s is located at 80/164 Moo 9, Soi Sukrudee (Soi A.R.), in front of Nova Park Hotel, Pattaya City, 20150, Thailand. Tel. +66 984 769 787. Open Tuesday to Sunday from 4pm until 11pm. Closed on Mondays. Location: Jameson’s Irish Pub

At Jameson’s Irish Pub, you can experience Irish and international cuisine. The menu has something for everyone, from classic Irish stew to exotic Swedish meatballs, from tender steaks to crunchy cod with chips.



If you are looking for a place to relax and have fun, Jameson’s Irish Pub is the perfect choice. The pictures capture the lively and cheerful mood of the pub, where the customers are enjoying the tasty food and drinks that the pub serves.



Jameson’s Irish Pub has been renovated to give it a fresh and contemporary look, but it still keeps its old charm with its interior decoration. The pub also features TV sports channels throughout the premises.











RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR