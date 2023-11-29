A renovated Jameson’s reopens in Irish style

Fans of Jameson’s Irish pub on Soi Sukrudee (Soi AR) will be happy to know that it has now reopened after three years of closure in the covid pandemic wilderness. There has been substantial refurbishment which can be described as a rebirth, although the pub retains its charm with interior decoration, wall pictures and nick-knacks prominently displayed. The joint managers are Benni Fineman and his partner Natalie who said, “We have tried to create a typical Irish pub of today with TV sports channels and some elements of gastro, but with a concentration on excellent food.”







The menu is smaller than in the old days but mixes traditional Irish dishes, such as Irish stew, with international options such as Swedish meatballs, pigs in blankets, choice steaks and crispy cod with chips. If you are in the mood, the desserts are delicious including a famed cheesecake. Jameson’s opened to the public in 2005 and was for many years a popular meeting place for business networking, Jesters and sports enthusiasts from football and cricket to car racing and golf.

Jameson’s is located at 80/164 Moo 9, Soi Sukrudee (Soi A.R.), in front of Nova Park Hotel, Pattaya City, 20150, Thailand. Tel. +66 984 769 787. Open Tuesday to Sunday from 4pm until 11pm. Closed on Mondays. Location: Jameson’s Irish Pub





































