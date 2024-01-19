Major road surface improvement project underway in north Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has commissioned the Bunyakit Thana company to undertake significant road surface improvements at the traffic lights on Sukhumvit Road-North Pattaya intersection. The project aims to enhance traffic flow, providing residents with better and more convenient driving routes.

The phase involved in the project is on Sukhumvit Road at the North Pattaya intersection, heading towards Sattahip. Two traffic lanes on the left side have been closed, starting from the area before reaching the U-turn point in front of the Caltex petrol station, passing through the Motorway No. 7 intersection to the Sirisa 12 Village, totalling a distance of 650 meters. The project has been divided into four phases.







A meeting was held on January 18, at Pattaya City Hall to discuss solutions and coordinate with the traffic police to adjust traffic signals for better traffic flow. On January 23, relevant authorities will visit the construction site to inspect and find solutions that align with the traffic volume, minimizing the impact on residents and commuters. Pattaya City issued a statement apologising for any inconvenience caused and urges drivers to avoid the mentioned route during this period.































