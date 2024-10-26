Luxury condo project representatives meet locals to address construction concerns

PATTAYA, Thailand – Representatives from the luxury 67-story condominium project, led by Ms. Suriporn Srinak, visited the area around Soi Thappraya 9, on October 24, to listen to the concerns of local residents and rental operators affected by ongoing construction.

Residents of Soi Thappraya 9 to Soi Thappraya 15 in South Pattaya, have complained about dust and noise pollution from the project, which has been underway for over two years. Despite previous complaints to various agencies, little progress has been made, prompting some residents to sell their homes and use video evidence for their grievances.



During the visit, Ms. Suriporn and her team listened to the community’s issues and presented fruit baskets as a gesture of apology. She also encouraged locals to submit details regarding damages caused by the dust and noise, assuring them that the information would be presented to the project’s owners to seek solutions and compensations.

Earlier Report: https://www.pattayamail.com/news/luxury-condo-construction-causes-dust-and-noise-disturbances-in-pattaya-477051

























































