Pattaya city officials repair damaged road caused by tour buses; citizens point out several more

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai and city council members handling complaints, conducted an inspection of damaged roads in Soi Chaloem Phrakiat 7 near Moom Aroi intersection, which connects Third Road to Phettrakul Road. This inspection follows complaints from residents submitted through the Pattaya Mayor’s Facebook page, reporting inconvenience caused by road damage in the area. Initial repairs are scheduled by the municipal engineering department on October 25.



In Pattaya Mayor’s Facebook page, many residents have voiced concerns regarding road conditions throughout Pattaya. Some are calling for stronger, cleaner roads, similar to those in Bangkok, with smooth sidewalks to reflect Pattaya’s status as a leading tourist destination. Concerns include an increase in large tour buses navigating small alleys particularly after free-visa scheme with China kicked off and suggestions were made to regulate bus routes to ease congestion and ensure road preservation.

Additionally, residents expressed worries about the return of homeless individuals soliciting donations in front of Banglamung Hospital. Many noted specific roads needing repairs, such as intersections along Chaiyapruek and roads along the railway, which were left half-completed, causing narrowed lanes and hazards. The Thepprasit Road near the Outlet Mall and Jomtien Second Road were also highlighted for needing urgent attention.







“Hard to believe roads like this exist in the heart of a world-class tourist city”, one citizen voiced a concern.

Residents emphasized that proactive measures would earn the municipality praise, while neglect could lead to ongoing complaints.







































