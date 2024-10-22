Thailand’s Sexiest Beach Run – ‘Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race 2024’ – One Day Only

PATTAYA, Thailand – The much-anticipated Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race 2024 is set to ignite the shores of Pattaya Beach on Saturday, November 2. This exciting night run, with a 5 km race along the beach in front of Central Pattaya, is one of the sexiest and largest beach races in Thailand.



Runners will not only enjoy the race but also be treated to thrilling entertainment. Miss Grand Thailand 2024 will make a special appearance, along with a live concert by Jazz Spooknick Papiyong Kookkook. More than 100 sexy KOLs and influencers will be joining the fun, making this a night to remember for both participants and spectators.

The event promises an unforgettable experience, combining fitness, fun, and entertainment, all against the stunning backdrop of Pattaya Beach. Be prepared for a night of high energy and excitement!







