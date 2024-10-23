Drunk foreigner riding motorcycle in the wrong direction collides with SUV on Jomtien Beach Road in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A motorcycle accident involving a foreign national occurred on Jomtien Beach Road in Pattaya, resulting in injuries, on October 21.

At the scene, rescuers found a damaged bronze Toyota Fortuner SUV on the left side, owned by 42-year-old Kriangsit Imchom. The other vehicle involved was an unregistered white Honda Click 150 motorcycle, which had also sustained damage.



The injured appeared to be an English tourist who had been riding the motorcycle, appearing heavily intoxicated and without any identification. The tourist had sustained multiple abrasions on his body and face. Rescue workers provided first aid before urgently transporting him to the hospital.

Kriangsit explained that he had just started his vehicle and was preparing to leave when the foreigner, riding the motorcycle in the wrong direction at high speed, collided with the front of his car. He quickly notified the rescue team for assistance following the accident.













































