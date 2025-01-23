Love Wins in Pattaya – Banglamung District Chief in rainbow cupid wings launches first-ever same-sex marriage registration

PATTAYA, Thailand – History was made today as Thailand officially launched its first-ever same-sex marriage registration under the newly enforced Marriage Equality Act on January 23. The event at Banglamung District Office was vibrant and festive, with the venue adorned in rainbow decor, including a rainbow carpet leading from the entrance to the registration office. Staff members, dressed in pink shirts, warmly welcomed LGBTQ couples who had pre-registered online and those who walked in for marriage registration.

Couples included same-sex male, female, and other diverse gender pairings. Patcharapat Srithanyanon, the Banglamung District Chief, donned a cupid-inspired look with pink attire and rainbow wings. He stated, “Today marks the first day that the Marriage Equality Act is in effect, allowing individuals of diverse sexual orientations, regardless of being male or female, to legally register their marriage. Couples aged 18-20 require parental consent, while those 20 and above can freely register. This is a monumental day for equality in Thailand.”







Eight LGBTQ couples had pre-registered online, and more continued to arrive throughout the day as walk-ins. LGBTQ couples can now register their marriage across all 878 districts nationwide and in Bangkok’s 50 districts.

Among the first to register was 54-year-old village headwoman Ms. Warinthorn Bunsamer, or “Phuyaikung,” from Moo 3, Nong Pla Lai Sub-district, and her 50-year-old partner Ms. Wilawan Thiapthan, or “Lek.” The couple, together for six years, expressed their joy at finally being able to marry legally. “We’ve been waiting for this day for years,” said Warinthorn. “We’re thrilled that the government recognizes the importance of equal rights for the LGBTQ community. This registration strengthens our bond and commitment to be together for life.”



The day’s atmosphere was lively and joyous, with LGBTQ couples supported by friends and family cheering them on. To commemorate the occasion, the Banglamung District Chief presented a “Love Journal” to every couple. The event was filled with warmth, happiness, and a strong sense of celebration for this historic milestone.







































