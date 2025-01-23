British man with paralysis falls to death from fourth floor condo in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Nongprue Police and rescue officers found the body of Mr. Kavin Roy Burton, a 74-year-old British national, wearing only pants, who had fallen from a room on the fourth floor at a condominium in Soi Wat Boon Sampan (Khao Noi), East Pattaya, on January 22.

The body was found in a gruesome state on the ground next to the walkway, with no signs of assault. Inside the room, there were no signs of a struggle or missing valuables, only a wheelchair parked by the balcony. Handprints believed to be the deceased’s were found on the balcony railing.







Security guard Jarunsak Onnim, 61, informed the police that the deceased, who had been paralyzed, had lived there for a long time and was regularly cared for. He did not know the cause of the fall but mentioned that a foreigner had reported the incident, prompting him to call the authorities immediately.

Pol. Capt. Ongart Thumsud assigned rescue officers to transport the body to the Police General Hospital’s Forensic Institute for an autopsy. They will contact the deceased’s relatives and caregivers for further questioning before arranging for the body to be claimed for religious rites.

































