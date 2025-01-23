Danger on the Road – Low-hanging cable leaves delivery rider injured in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Koson Kongsila, a 44-year-old delivery rider, reported a shocking incident to local media after being injured by a hanging communication cable in Soi Kho Phai, South Pattaya, on January 23. While riding his motorcycle back to his residence, the cable caught his neck, causing painful burns on his neck and face.

Koson recounted that earlier in the evening, after dropping off a passenger, he was traveling along the road when he noticed another motorcyclist ahead swerving to avoid something. Attempting to brake and maneuver similarly, he was unable to avoid the low-hanging cable, which looped around his neck and face, nearly causing him to crash. Fortunately, he was riding at a low speed, which prevented a more severe accident.







After the incident, he secured the problematic cable near the base of the utility pole to prevent further harm to pedestrians or riders. He later filed a police report and sought medical attention for the burning pain caused by the injury.

Koson urged authorities to investigate and address the issue, as he believes similar hazards exist in other areas. He also called for accountability and action to prevent such incidents from happening again.

































