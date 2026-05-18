Lost baby dolphin rescued at Bangsaen Beach dies despite rescue effort

PATTAYA, Thailand – A baby Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin rescued after becoming separated from its pod near Bangsaen Beach, located about 40 minutes north of Pattaya along Thailand’s eastern coast, has died despite efforts to save and rehabilitate it, local marine rescue officials confirmed. Natdanai Mongkhonkhong, president of the White Shark Marine Rescue Club under Saensuk Municipality, said the young dolphin was discovered by tourists playing in the water at Bangsaen Beach around midday on May 15. Strong waves and rough sea conditions were believed to have caused the animal to become stranded and separated from its group.







Marine rescue volunteers successfully secured the dolphin, which measured about 1.2 meters in length, before transferring it to the Institute of Marine Science at Burapha University for medical observation and rehabilitation with hopes of eventually releasing it back into the wild. Rescuers said it was the first time a dolphin of this species had been found stranded in the Bangsaen area and initially expressed hope after safely bringing the animal ashore. However, officials later confirmed that the young dolphin had died during treatment. The White Shark Marine Rescue Unit said it continues monitoring beach conditions and assisting tourists along Bangsaen Beach, especially during periods of strong winds and dangerous waves.

















































