Pattaya prepares AI-powered flood war room with real-time water alerts

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is moving forward with an AI-powered “War Room” designed to monitor flooding in real time, as city officials aim to modernize stormwater management and improve flood warnings ahead of the peak rainy season. Mayor Poramet Ngampichet recently visited the Nong Yai Wastewater Treatment Plant to inspect progress on the smart water management center, which is expected to begin operating in its first phase by July 2026.

Officials said the system will use artificial intelligence, sensors, cameras, and flow meters installed inside drainage pipes and on road surfaces to monitor water levels, rainfall, and flow direction throughout the city. The technology is designed to predict how quickly floodwater from eastern Pattaya areas will move into urban zones and identify high-risk flooding locations in advance. The project is being developed jointly by Pattaya City and the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization, integrating weather forecasting and river monitoring systems to improve real-time flood prediction and emergency response capabilities.







Authorities said the first phase will include around 43 underground drainage sensors and 15 road-level monitoring points, while a second phase will expand the network to more than 100 monitoring locations across Pattaya by August. Automatic warning displays and digital traffic alert systems are also planned for several flood-prone roads, including railway road sections near Khao Noi and Khao Talo, South Pattaya Sukhumvit Road, and Pattaya Third Road near Moom Aroi intersection. The city hopes the automated system will eventually replace manual road closures currently handled by municipal officers during heavy storms.

The new platform will also connect with the “Pattaya Connect” mobile application and SMS warning systems using color-coded alerts to notify residents of flood risks in real time. Green signals will indicate normal conditions, orange will warn residents to remain alert, and red alerts will signal dangerous flooding and road closures. Officials said the system will collect large amounts of data to help authorities analyze flood patterns, rainfall levels, drainage capacity, and traffic impacts more efficiently, allowing emergency teams to respond faster without waiting for public complaints or field inspections.























































