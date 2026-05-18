Questions raised again over rental vehicles occupying public roads in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents in Pattaya are once again questioning the enforcement of parking regulations after photos circulated online showing large numbers of rental vehicles occupying public roadside space near Soi 7 along Pattaya Second Road. The images, shared by a concerned local resident, showed rows of rental motorcycles and cars parked along the public roadway while officials were reportedly nearby but appeared to take no action. The online post quickly drew attention and renewed debate over the long-running issue of businesses using public areas to store rental vehicles.







The resident who shared the images questioned whether such parking practices were legal, writing: “Is this allowed? Public space is being used to park rental vehicles, police can see it but nothing happens. Or is this just Pattaya?” The issue has sparked frustration among some locals who argue that public roads and sidewalks are increasingly being treated as private commercial parking areas, especially in busy tourist zones. Authorities in Pattaya have previously announced campaigns targeting illegal parking, road obstructions, and businesses occupying public space, though residents say enforcement often appears inconsistent.



Many residents say they hope city officials will work harder to identify and break long-standing practices that they claim have continued for decades in some areas of Pattaya. With future local elections approaching, some residents also expressed hope that the next city administration and council will take a more serious approach toward enforcing regulations and protecting public spaces.

















































