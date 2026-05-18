American man found dead hanging from sixth-floor balcony in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police in Pattaya are investigating the mysterious death of a 50-year-old American man whose body was discovered hanging from a sixth-floor balcony at an apartment building in the Jomtien area early Monday morning. The incident was reported around 1 a.m. on May 18 after residents noticed a man motionless and hanging over the edge of a balcony at a seven-story apartment building on Jomtien Second Road. Rescue workers and officers from Pattaya City Police Station rushed to the scene to investigate.







Authorities found the foreign man dead in a standing position with his head hanging outward from the balcony railing. He was wearing gray jeans and sandals, but no shirt. Police estimated he had been dead for at least three hours before being discovered. Initial inspections inside the room found no signs of forced entry, theft, or struggle, while the body reportedly showed no visible wounds or signs of assault.



A teenage witness told police he and friends were sitting across from the building when they noticed what appeared to be someone hanging from the balcony. After realizing the man was unresponsive, they alerted a nearby motorcycle taxi rider who contacted authorities. Police documented the scene and transferred the body for a detailed autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. Investigators have not yet ruled out any possibilities.

















































