Concrete spill leaves Jomtien Road in mess as officials order immediate cleanup

PATTAYA, Thailand – Officials in Pattaya inspected a section of Jomtien Second Road after a cement truck reportedly spilled concrete across the roadway, leaving the surface dirty and hazardous for motorists and residents. Authorities said the incident caused significant disruption to road users as wet concrete spread across parts of the street, creating slippery and messy driving conditions in the busy Jomtien area.

On May 18, officials documented the incident and took legal action against the operator responsible. Authorities also ordered the business involved to immediately clean the affected road surface and restore safe driving conditions as quickly as possible. Cleanup crews were dispatched to remove the spilled concrete and prevent further danger to traffic and pedestrians.























































