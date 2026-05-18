Pattaya’s free student bus plan earns praise from working families

By Pattaya Mail
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Pattaya has launched free school bus and student transport services to help reduce travel costs for families during the new school term.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya has expanded its free student transportation program for the new school term, offering school buses and six-wheel student transport trucks to help reduce travel expenses for parents while improving safety for students across the city. Under the “Back to School” initiative backed by Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, city officials have also deployed traffic officers and municipal staff near schools and railway crossings to assist with congestion and improve safety during busy morning and afternoon periods. The program has received strong public support online, with many parents praising the free transportation service for helping reduce fuel costs and easing financial pressure during the school term.

Residents also called for additional routes and clearer route maps showing pickup points, schedules, and school destinations, with several parents asking whether the buses would serve areas such as Khao Noi, Pattaya Klang, Noen Plub Wan, and schools including Pattaya School 3, Pattaya School 7, and Wat Suthawas School. Many commenters described the initiative as a practical and much-needed service that improves student safety while helping families cope with rising living and transportation costs. City officials have not yet released a full route map but said the project aims to improve convenience for students and parents throughout Pattaya.


Traffic officers and city officials have been deployed near schools and railway crossings to improve student safety during busy school hours.

Parents across Pattaya praised the free student transport program, with many calling for additional routes and expanded coverage across the city.



The school transport initiative aims to reduce financial pressure on families while improving convenience and safety for students traveling to school each day.

Parents said the free school transport service not only helps cut daily expenses but also gives peace of mind by improving safety for children traveling to and from school.
























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