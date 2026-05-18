Pattaya’s free student bus plan earns praise from working families

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya has expanded its free student transportation program for the new school term, offering school buses and six-wheel student transport trucks to help reduce travel expenses for parents while improving safety for students across the city. Under the “Back to School” initiative backed by Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, city officials have also deployed traffic officers and municipal staff near schools and railway crossings to assist with congestion and improve safety during busy morning and afternoon periods. The program has received strong public support online, with many parents praising the free transportation service for helping reduce fuel costs and easing financial pressure during the school term.

Residents also called for additional routes and clearer route maps showing pickup points, schedules, and school destinations, with several parents asking whether the buses would serve areas such as Khao Noi, Pattaya Klang, Noen Plub Wan, and schools including Pattaya School 3, Pattaya School 7, and Wat Suthawas School. Many commenters described the initiative as a practical and much-needed service that improves student safety while helping families cope with rising living and transportation costs. City officials have not yet released a full route map but said the project aims to improve convenience for students and parents throughout Pattaya.





























































