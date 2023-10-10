Loma Run on the Beach organizers celebrate success

PATTAYA, Thailand, Oct 5 – To express her appreciation to the organizing committee, volunteers, children, and staff of the HHN Foundation for Thai Children, marking the triumphant conclusion of a three-day charity Loma Run on The Beach 2023, Ratchada Chomjinda, the director of the foundation, invited everyone to a celebration at Umami Chill Grill Buffet in east Pattaya.







Ratchada thanked everyone involved, including the children and staff of the foundation who contributed their energy and efforts to make the event a success, from venue setup to bib distribution and the race day.

The “Loma Run on The Beach 2023,” held on Sunday, Sept 24, marked the ninth consecutive year of collaboration between Pattaya City and the HHN Foundation for Thai Children. Taking place at Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, the event drew over 2,000 runners and tourists. The primary goal was to raise funds for the social welfare activities of the HHN Foundation for Thai Children and Pattaya City Hospital while promoting a healthy lifestyle among participants.







Beyond its charitable objectives, the event aimed to transform Pattaya into a “Sport City,” aligning with the city’s policy, and has now become an annual fixture in Pattaya’s tourism calendar. Year after year, it continues to promote sports and tourism in the city. The proceeds from the event will be dedicated to improving the lives of underprivileged children under the care of the HHN Foundation, contributing to a brighter future for these young souls.











