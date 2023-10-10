Explosion at motorcycle repair shop leaves mechanic severely injured

PATTAYA, Thailand, Oct 9 – In a harrowing incident at ‘Hia Paisan’ motorbike repair shop in Khao Mai Kaew, east Pattaya, a mechanic was severely injured when an air compressor unit exploded, sending shrapnel in all directions. Immediate response from rescue personnel and local police ensued upon receiving the distressing report.







Traces of blood on the ground were stark indicators of the severity of the injuries sustained. The injured individual, identified as Mongkhon Sae-Ung, a 43-year-old motorcycle mechanic, was working inside the shop when the explosion occurred. He suffered injuries to his wrists and face, including significant lacerations. He was transported to Banglamung Hospital for treatment.







Wanchai Sae-Ung, the 36-year-old younger brother of the injured mechanic, told police that the explosion happened while Mongkhon was working on a customer’s motorcycle. He was using an air compressor to loosen a nut on the motorcycle when the equipment exploded. He bore the brunt of the explosion, resulting in debris striking his wrists and face.















Loading…