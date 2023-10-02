Children and city hospital benefit from Loma Run on The Beach

Over 2,000 participants participated in the ninth annual “Loma Run on The Beach” charity running and walking event last week.

Pattaya, Thailand – In the early hours of Sept 24, Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, came alive with the vibrant energy of over 2,000 participants who gathered for the ninth annual “Loma Run on The Beach” charity running and walking event. This much-anticipated event blended sport, community, and charity, making it a standout occasion on Pattaya’s calendar.



The event’s opening ceremony was graced by Kritsana Boonsawad, the Deputy Mayor of Pattaya, who also assumed the role of chairman for the event. Joining him were Ratchada Chomjinda, Director of the HHN Foundation for Thai Children, Siromes Akarapongphanich, Deputy Director of the HHN Foundation and Pol. Lt. Col. Arut Saphanont, the Traffic Superintendent of Pattaya City.

The “Loma Run on The Beach” catered to a diverse array of participants, from dedicated runners to enthusiastic tourists, offering three distinct race categories: a challenging half marathon (21 kilometers), a mini marathon (10 kilometers), and a fun run (5 kilometers). This event was a collaborative effort between Pattaya City and the HHN Foundation for Thai Children, with its primary mission being the generation of funds for vital social welfare projects and support for the Pattaya City Hospital.



To ensure the smooth execution of the event, organizers meticulously devised a comprehensive traffic management plan. Jomtien Beach Road was temporarily restructured, dedicating one lane exclusively to vehicles and the other solely to the race. Competent traffic officers were strategically positioned at every intersection, adeptly managing the flow of vehicles and providing necessary assistance. Once the last runner triumphantly crossed the finish line and safety checks were satisfactorily conducted, the road swiftly reopened to regular traffic, allowing beachside activities to resume without any delay.

The ninth annual “Loma Run on The Beach” charity running and walking event blended sport, community, and charity, making it a standout occasion on Pattaya’s calendar.


Ratchada Chomjinda, Director of the HHN Foundation was instrumental in organising this annual charity event.


Nonthanit Payungkasem from The Variety Pattaya team won the 21 km Half Marathon.



The winners of the Women’s Half Marathon were Suphansa Polmai, Kemnid Puedpong and Puangpetch Treenate.



Kritsana Boonsawad, the Deputy Mayor of Pattaya, presented the winners’ trophies at the finish of a most exciting and enjoyable event.






