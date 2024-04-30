Dry spell exacerbates water shortage crisis on Koh Larn Island

PATTAYA, Thailand – Koh Larn Island is currently grappling with a severe water shortage crisis exacerbated by the persistent dry spell this year. The dwindling water supply has resulted in a significant increase in the price of potable water, leaving residents facing inflated prices for essential water services.







Kanjanop Sukkhi, a concerned resident of Koh Larn, highlighted the dire situation, explaining that the island has been plunged into a state of water scarcity with the onset of the dry season. The existing water supply from the island’s production sources is insufficient to meet the demands of consumption.

Under normal circumstances, the price of water stands at 150 baht per ton, with water trucks capable of carrying 2 tons costing 300 baht per trip. However, during periods of high demand, such as the dry season, prices can soar to 350-400 baht per ton. In extreme drought conditions, water prices have escalated to a staggering 1000-1200 baht per ton.







Despite the presence of the East Water Koh Larn Island Water Project, the current production capacity falls short of adequately distributing water to the population, resulting in severe water shortages and exorbitant prices.

Kanjanop urged relevant authorities to take immediate action to address the crisis by increasing water production and expanding the coverage area of the island’s water distribution system. Such measures are essential to ensure the provision of sufficient and affordable water services to the residents of Koh Larn.





































